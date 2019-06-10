Filed Under:Amber Alert, kidnapping, League City Police, Malakhi Elijah Bankhead, Texas News


LEAGUE CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A desperate search is underway for a little boy near Houston and the man and woman League City Police say he is with.

Police say 2-year-old Malakhi Elijah Bankhead was kidnapped and last seen last Tuesday, June 4.

Police are looking for his parents Katherine Nicole Ulrich and Cody Albert Bankhand in connection with his abduction.

Malakhi Elijah Bankhead, Cody Albert Bankhand and Nicole Ulrich

The suspects are driving a white, 2015, BMW X3 with a Texas license plate number of KSW8656.

The suspects were last heard from in League City, about 26 miles southeast of Houston.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in “grave or immediate danger.”

 

 

