ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A brazen group of thieves has struck at least a dozen Starbucks locations in Arlington, stealing customer’s laptops in broad daylight.
Arlington has recorded eight offenses since January. In each of the cases, multiple suspects enter the location and target Apple MacBook laptops. The suspects will stand nearby customers sitting at the location, reach down and steal the computers and then flee out of the store to an awaiting car.
The first suspect is described as a black man, 19-20 years of age, 6’00″ tall, 125 pounds who’s clean shaven. The second suspect is described as a black man, 19-20 years of age, 5’07” tall weighing 125 pounds.
Witnesses have given police several different suspect vehicle descriptions.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mike Wilson at 817.459.6080. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817.469.TIPS.
List of offenses:
|January 30
|1390 S. Cooper St.
|7:39 p.m.
|MacBook Pro
|February 13
|1225 W. Bardin Rd.
|5:15 p.m.
|MacBook
|February 13
|1110 N. Fielder Rd.
|2:30 p.m.
|MacBook Pro
|February 15
|315 Westchase Dr.
|2:04 p.m.
|Unknown
|February 18
|3036 Mockingbird Ln.
|6:25 p.m.
|MacBook Pro
|March 1
|4050 S. Collins St.
|6:26 p.m.
|MacBook Pro
|May 6
|3036 Mockingbird Ln.
|4:10 p.m.
|MacBook
|May 6
|3900 Arlington Highlands
|7:19 p.m.
|MacBook Pro
|May 13
|1225 W. Bardin Rd.
|8:45 p.m.
|MacBook Pro
|May 25
|3900 Arlington Highlands
|4:41 p.m.
|MacBook Pro
|May 25
|4050 S. Collins Street
|5 p.m.
|MacBook Pro
|June 2
|1101 Centerville Rd.
|6:06 p.m.
|Macintosh Power Book