



Looking to satisfy your appetite for Italian fare? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Italian restaurants around Arlington, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

1. Nizza Pizza

Photo: Gigi E./Yelp

Topping the list is Nizza Pizza. Located at 965 W. Lamar Blvd., Suite 108, the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, is the highest rated low-priced Italian restaurant in Arlington, boasting 4.5 stars out of 116 reviews on Yelp.

Nizza Pizza came to Texas in 1999 after the original Nizza Pizza was opened in New York City in 1974 by the Lushaj family.

2. New York’s Best Pizza

Photo: Stephanie W./Yelp

Next up is New York’s Best Pizza, situated at 2107-D Sherry St. With 4.5 stars out of 56 reviews on Yelp, the Italian spot, which offers pizza and sandwiches, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a cheap option.

New York’s Best Pizza is made with fresh ingredients and features pizza by the slice, stromboli, calzones and nine different kinds of pasta.

3. Brooklyn’s Best Pizza & Pasta

Photo: Christina N./Yelp

Brooklyn’s Best Pizza & Pasta, an Italian spot that offers pizza and more in Southeast, is another inexpensive go-to, with four stars out of 144 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2425 S.E. Green Oaks Blvd. to see for yourself.

Brooklyn’s Best Pizza & Pasta was established in 1997 and offers pizza by the slice or whole pie, plus calzones, stromboli and more.

4. New Yorker Pizza & Pasta

Photo: AShley S./Yelp

Over in East, check out New Yorker Pizza & Pasta, which has earned four stars out of 104 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the Italian spot, which offers pizza and desserts, by heading over to 1301 N. Collins St., Suite 217.

New Yorker Pizza & Pasta is family-owned operation located near AT&T Stadium, and features pizza and calzones.

5. Italy Pasta Pizza & Subs

Photo: Akil A./Yelp

Last but not least, there’s Italy Pasta Pizza & Subs, an East favorite with four stars out of 81 reviews. Stop by 2221 Browning Drive to hit up the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, next time you’re in the mood for cheap eats.

Appetizers, salads and pizza rule the menu at Italy Pasta Pizza & Subs. The restaurant has been around for 18 years and makes its pies with fresh ingredients.