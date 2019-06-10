Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police said Monday afternoon, West Patrol officers and Central Patrol officers responded to a call about a man that left Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center “possibly armed with a weapon.”
Police said he was last seen walking westbound Mistletoe Boulevard from 8th Avenue.
Officers are looking for him.
Police did not give any details on any specific crime the man is suspected of committing.
Fort Worth Police tweeted Monday afternoon, “BOLO for this individual who was last seen on foot leaving Baylor Hospital heading westbound on Mistletoe on foot. He is considered ARMED and DANGEROUS. Last seen wearing the clothes pictured here. If seen, DO NOT APPROACH and call 911 immediately.”