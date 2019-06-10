



– Fort Worth Police said Monday evening the man officers shot and killed on Sunday made “an overt action placing the officers in fear for their lives.

Three police officers fired their guns at the suspect.

Those officers have been employed for five, seven and 10 years.

As is standard practice, the officers are now on administrative leave while the Major Case Unit and Internal Affairs Unit are conducting their investigations.

The investigative findings will be forwarded to the Tarrant County District Attorney’s office for Grand Jury Review upon conclusion.

The shooting happened in the area of 5200 East Berry Street.

The Fort Worth Police Department said the officers were on a disturbance call involving a person with a felony warrant at 4513 Jennifer Court.

Before police got there, the suspect left.

Officers began conducting surveillance in the area and later saw the suspect enter a vehicle with two other people inside.

A marked patrol unit attempted to conduct a traffic stop and the suspect got out of the vehicle along with Jevon Monroe, 17.

The third person remained with the vehicle and spoke with officers.

Police said officers saw the primary suspect holding a handgun while they gave chase and they quickly lost sight of him.

While searching the area for both suspects, the police helicopter observed one suspect, Monroe, hiding beneath a vehicle in the backyard of a home near 5200 East Berry Street.

Officers approached Monroe and took him into custody without incident.

Officers then found the second suspect inside a vehicle parked in the backyard.

Police said “numerous verbal commands were given to the suspect and he did not comply with any of the commands given.”

As officers attempted to break the glass of the vehicle to gain a better view of the suspect, police said “the suspect made an overt action placing the officers in fear for their lives. Three officers responded to this threat with deadly force.”

Crime scene personnel located a handgun inside the vehicle and evidence supports that the suspect fired this weapon, police said.

Testing will be performed on the gun to verify that the evidence located is from the gun collected.

The Major Case Unit requests any additional witnesses who may have information regarding this incident to contact them at 817-392-4455.