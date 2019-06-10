Filed Under:DFW News, Dickey Road, Fallen Officer, funeral arrangements, Grand Prairie Police, Officer A.J. Castaneda, officer crash, PGBT, President George Bush Turnpike

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Visitation and funeral arrangements have been announced for Grand Prairie Police Officer A.J. Castaneda.

Officer Castaneda, 38, was killed after a driver lost control and hit him while he was running traffic enforcement at 10:40 a.m. on the President George Bush Turnpike last Friday.

The visitation is Wednesday, June 12 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Wade Family Funeral Home at 4140 W. Pioneer Pkwy. in Arlington.

The funeral will be Thursday, June 13 at 11:00 a.m. at The Potter’s House at 6777 W. Kiest Blvd. in Dallas.

A.J. Castaneda (Credit: Grand Prairie Police Department)

Castaneda fell from the overpass to the street below. Highway patrol has yet to determine why the driver lost control.

An off-duty Arlington police officer witnessed the accident, called 911 and tried to help Castaneda.

The 17-year-old driver wasn’t injured and there were no signs of impairment at the scene, or that the driver struck Castaneda intentionally, police said.

Castaneda was a five-year veteran of the force.

He worked previously with the U.S. Coast Guard for eight years and Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department for six years.

