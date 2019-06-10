GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Visitation and funeral arrangements have been announced for Grand Prairie Police Officer A.J. Castaneda.
Officer Castaneda, 38, was killed after a driver lost control and hit him while he was running traffic enforcement at 10:40 a.m. on the President George Bush Turnpike last Friday.
The visitation is Wednesday, June 12 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Wade Family Funeral Home at 4140 W. Pioneer Pkwy. in Arlington.
The funeral will be Thursday, June 13 at 11:00 a.m. at The Potter’s House at 6777 W. Kiest Blvd. in Dallas.
Castaneda fell from the overpass to the street below. Highway patrol has yet to determine why the driver lost control.
An off-duty Arlington police officer witnessed the accident, called 911 and tried to help Castaneda.
The 17-year-old driver wasn’t injured and there were no signs of impairment at the scene, or that the driver struck Castaneda intentionally, police said.
Castaneda was a five-year veteran of the force.
He worked previously with the U.S. Coast Guard for eight years and Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department for six years.