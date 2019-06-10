DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – ‘Mean’ Joe Greene was honored by his alma mater last fall when the University of North Texas unveiled a statue of the NFL Hall of Famer outside Apogee Stadium in Denton.
This Saturday, June 15, Greene pays tribute to another North Texas alumnus when he hosts a charity fundraiser honoring his late wife Agnes, who lost her battle to breast cancer four years ago.
“Being part of, and living through what cancer does to a family….what can you do?”
Greene answered his own question.
He and his children created the Greene Family Foundation and the Agnes Lucille Craft Greene Memorial Scholarship.
“My kids, they started the foundation.” Greene said. “They thought it would be a very worthy tribute to their mom.”
The scholarship benefits UNT students whose families have been affected by cancer. Greene says it’s exactly the kind of memorial his late wife would want.
“She loved North Texas!”
On Saturday from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., the Greene family is hosting the 3rd annual Nibble and Mingle fundraiser at the Highland Hotel in Dallas at 5300 E. Mockingbird Lane.
Proceeds benefit the Agnes Lucille Craft Greene Memorial Scholarship.
Tickets can be purchased here.
Greene says it’s not only a way to honor his alma mater, but also pay tribute to the University of North Texas, the place where the Greene family started.
“That’s where she met me,” he said.