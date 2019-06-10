



Investigators are trying to figure out why the crane snapped and toppled over on the Elan City Lights Apartments.

The crane operator, Bigge Crane Company, based out of California, flew a team out to Dallas Sunday night.

The company told CBS 11 they’re in Dallas to help answer questions for OSHA investigators.

In the past decade, OSHA has cited the Bigge Crane Company with 17 safety violations, including violations from a deadly crane collapse in Arkansas back in 2013.

The one in Arkansas was not the same type of crane.

Later, OSHA reduced the violations from nine to four and lowered the penalty from $56,700 to $28,000.

One of the questions experts say investigators will likely be looking at in Sunday’s tragic accident is, ‘Did the crane have its brakes on?”

Often times, it’s actually recommended the brake be released in a heavy wind storm so the crane can spin with the wind.

The model of this particular crane is Peiner S-K 415.

According to the specifications, the crane is designed to withstand winds of 95 miles per hour.

The high wind speed at Dallas Love Field Sunday was recorded at 71 miles per hour.