Comments
(CBS 11) – After being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis more than 20 years ago, author Ivy Larson, was given three options – drugs, experimental drugs or an anti-inflammatory diet.
(CBS 11) – After being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis more than 20 years ago, author Ivy Larson, was given three options – drugs, experimental drugs or an anti-inflammatory diet.
Through diet alone, Larson believes she is functioning better now than ever before.
In her cookbook, Clean Cuisine, Larson has packaged what she has learned about reducing inflammation in the body, with the hope that other people living with inflammatory conditions like arthritis, asthma, Crohn’s and fibromyalgia, will be able to conquer their illness.