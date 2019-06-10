  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Author, Clean Cuisine, Cookbook, Ivy Larson, MS, Plugged In To DFW


(CBS 11) – After being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis more than 20 years ago, author Ivy Larson, was given three options – drugs, experimental drugs or an anti-inflammatory diet.

Through diet alone, Larson believes she is functioning better now than ever before.

In her cookbook, Clean Cuisine, Larson has packaged what she has learned about reducing inflammation in the body, with the hope that other people living with inflammatory conditions like arthritis, asthma, Crohn’s and fibromyalgia, will be able to conquer their illness.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s