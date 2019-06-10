DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Tenants of Elan City Lights were notified by management Monday night they will “not be able to reoccupy” their apartments because the building is unstable and they will have to be permanently relocated.

The Elan City Lights manager told them the building has become “totally unusable for residential purposes and you will not be able to reoccupy your apartment.”

Management said it will help each tenant find a new place to live and everyone will get their deposits back.

Here is the letter received by tenants:

Dear Residents,

Our deepest thoughts and sympathies are with you and your families during this difficult time. We wanted to update you with the latest information about the community. Unfortunately, the building has become totally unusable for residential purposes and you will not be able to reoccupy your apartment. With that being said, we are here to help each of you in finding a new home. All deposits and June rent will be refunded to you, without deduction. Refund checks will be available to leaseholders on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 after 3 p.m. at the Latino Cultural Center, 2600 Live Oak Street.

Below is some information and options to assist you in finding a new home:

*We’ve extended the per diem of $100 per day per leaseholder through Friday.

*We’ve extend the reservations for the block of rooms through and including Friday night at area hotels while you seek alternate housing.

*We have available units on a first-come, first-serve basis at the Greystar apartment communities listed below. Should you elect this option, all fees associated with your new lease will be waived. This includes application fees, administrative fees, security deposit, pet security deposit and pet fees.

*We will also be including a $500 allowance per apartment, which will be included in your refund check.

*If you would like to consider other housing options, we have a professional locator available on site at the Latino Cultural Center to assist you.

We know that this is a challenging time for you and your families. We will continue to update you as we get more information and will have team members available to assist you at the Latino Cultural Center through 9 p.m. this evening and we will be back tomorrow morning. You may also contact us at (866) 204-1483 or at elancitylights@greystar.com. Please continue to watch for updates on the resident portal.

Greystar Communities with Available Units to Rent:

Arpeggio

2425 Victory Ave,

Dallas, TX 75219

(214) 855-5000

https://livearpeggio.com

The Alexan

3333 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75201

(469) 904-6182

https://livethealexan.com/

4110 Fairmount

4110 Fairmount St

(214) 522-1700

https://4110fairmount.com/

Fitzhugh Urban Flats

2707 N Fitzhugh Ave, Dallas, TX 75204

(214) 827-7333

https://fitzhughurbanflats.com