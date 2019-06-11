Filed Under:Crane, Crane Collapse, Dallas, deadly crane accident, DFW News, Elan City Lights Apartments, OSHA


DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – OSHA brought in inspectors Tuesday to assess the best way to remove the crane that collapsed onto the Elan City Lights Apartments on Sunday, killing one tenant.

These inspectors are separate from the OSHA investigators who are looking into what caused the crane to collapse, making the apartment complex unlivable.

The assessment process is expected to take two days.

Once the assessment is finished, it should be more clear how long it will take to remove the crane and how crews plan to do it.

(Credit: Chopper 11)

Tenants of Elan City Lights were notified by management Monday night they will “not be able to reoccupy” their apartments because the building is unstable and they will have to be permanently relocated.

The Elan City Lights manager told them the building has become “totally unusable for residential purposes and you will not be able to reoccupy your apartment.”

Management said it will help each tenant find a new place to live and everyone will get their deposits back.

 

 

