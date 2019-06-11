Filed Under:Comstock, Covey Park Energy, Dallas Cowboys owner, DFW News, energy company, Jerry Jones, Oil and Gas

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – An oil and gas company controlled by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has reached an agreement to buy Covey Park Energy in a $2.2 billion cash and stock deal.

Frisco-based Comstock and Covey Park, with headquarters in Dallas, announced the agreement on Monday.

A statement from both companies says Jones will provide $475 million as part of the acquisition, bringing his total investment in Comstock to $1.1 billion.

Jones remains the largest shareholder with 75% ownership.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stands on the field during warmups before the football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Comstock, according to its website, has focused on acquisition, development, production and exploration of oil and gas properties mainly in Texas, Louisiana and North Dakota.

Covey Park operates mainly in northern Louisiana and East Texas.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

 

