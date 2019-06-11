DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A tenant of the now-vacant Elan City Lights Apartments has filed a lawsuit against the apartment building along with Bigge Crane and Rigging Co. and the Gabriella apartment under construction, following Sunday’s crane collapse that killed a resident and made the building uninhabitable.
Macy Chiasson, a UFC fighter who lived two floors below where Kiersten Smith lived. Smith, 29, was killed when the crane collapsed into the building.
The lawsuit claims Chaisson cut her foot on glass as she was running for safety with her dog.
The lawsuit claims the defendants “breached their duties of ordinary care to the Plaintiff by failing to adequately warn the Plaintiff and others of the condition and failing to make that condition reasonably safe.”
It also says the Bigge Crane and Rigging Co. failed to properly inspect and maintain the crane on a regular basis in order to keep it from becoming a danger.
OSHA Has Cited Bigge Crane Company 17 Times In Last Decade For Safety Violations
Chiasson is seeking damages “awarded against the Defendants in a sum that is not less than three times the amount of the Plaintiff’s actual damages.”
