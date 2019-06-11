DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Richardson father charged with killing his adopted daughter in 2017 was back in a courtroom Tuesday.
A judge decided what evidence prosecutors will be able to show the jury when Wesley Mathews‘ trial starts later in June.
She also ruled he doesn’t need to be shackled during testimony.
Mathews is accused of killing then dumping the body of 3-year-old Sherin. An autopsy was unable to pinpoint exactly how the little girl died. “Homicidal violence” or death at the hands of another person was the ruling the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office gave for toddler’s death.
Wesley Mathews initially told police the toddler died when she choked while drinking a glass of milk.
Richardson detective’s testified during a hearing that Mathews told officers he was force-feeding Sherin, who was underweight, with milk from a bottle in the early morning hours when she choked.
Mathews said he held his daughter as she died, then placed her body in the back of his car with a bag of garbage, drove to a shopping center where he disposed of the garbage, then to a culvert where he hid her body. The little girl’s body was found there two weeks later.
Child endangerment charges were dropped against Wesley’s wife, Sini in March.
Prosecutors said there was a lack of evidence in that case.