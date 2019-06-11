Comments
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Operating a lemonade stand in Texas is illegal… for now. But Governor Greg Abbott has signed into law a measure that’s meant to allow children to operate the stands without fear of being shut down by police.
The bill signed by Abbott on Monday was passed this year after Texas police shut down a lemonade stand run by two girls in 2015. Abbott called the measure, introduced by Fort Worth Republican Rep. Matt Krause, “a commonsense law” in a video of him signing the bill posted on Twitter.
The new Texas law legalizes temporary lemonade stands or other stands selling nonalcoholic beverages operated by minors on private property or public parks. Lemonade stands were previously illegal in Texas because homemade drinks are banned due to health concerns.
The new law takes effect September 1.
