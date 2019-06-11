FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police are looking for a man suspected of breaking into and stealing from the Explore Horizons Learning Center on Sage Trail.
It happened around 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 25.
Police released surveillance images Tuesday of the suspect, a heavy-set man with short hair between 30 and 40 years old wearing dark-framed glasses, who they say took a company credit card and $100 in cash from the center.
Police said he used the credit card at several locations at the Shops at Highland Village.
The suspect is possibly mute and wrote down his requests each time he’s used the credit card.
Police said he’s also been seen at the Alliance Town Center soliciting money.
Anyone who knows who he is, is asked to call Fort Worth Police at 817-392-3187.