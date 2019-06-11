MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Hall of Famer and Texas Rangers legend Pudge Rodriguez visited babies in Methodist Mansfield’s NICU this afternoon.
Surrounded by his youngest fans wearing Rangers onesies and oversized baseball caps, Pudge was all smiles.
“Our babies are our MVPs—our most valuable princesses and princes,” said Juan Fresquez, President of Methodist Mansfield Medical Center. “With the help of their parents and our amazing nurses, we thought it would be fun to dress them up for the baseball legend’s big visit.”
Pudge will host the 2019 All-Ellis County All-Star Preps awards banquet at the Waxahachie Civic Center after his visit. The event celebrates the accomplishments of more than 300 county athletes and coaches across 19 sports and 15 campuses.
Methodist Midlothian Medical Center is the title sponsor for the event.