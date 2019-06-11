



— A Connecticut family grieving the loss of their pet dog is receiving comfort from a most unexpected source.

Marisa Crean said her regular FedEx driver, Josh, always delivered a package to her family every Saturday with a treat for her dog, Casey.

“Even if he did not see her, he would leave a treat for her on top of our shipment,” Crean told WTIC. “My dog would know what day it was and wait for him at the door or on the lawn to say hello.”

Sadly, Casey passed away at the end of April at the age of 13.

“I broke the news to [Josh] and he was heartbroken since he had such a bond with her every week,” said Crean. “I know it was the highlight of our pup’s Saturday, and I’m sure it was his as well.”

FedEx driver's gift helps West Hartford family cope with the loss of beloved pet https://t.co/tOy8rBvCOA pic.twitter.com/HxEJNpv8qB — FOX61 (@FOX61News) June 4, 2019

Josh stopped by with his usual delivery last Saturday, along with a gift bag.

“Inside the bag was a beautiful paw print memorial to put in our garden outside with a lovely poem about losing your beloved pet,” Crean said.

“Missing your unconditional love and playful paws, we are now apart,” the poem read. “You’re gone from our lives, but never from our heart.”

“This was by far completely unexpected and shows the heart that this man has. He did this on his own not wanting anything in return. He had mentioned how he had lost his 14-year-old dog a year ago and felt terrible for us as he knew the hurt we were going through. He too had no children, so his pup was his child too.”

Crean said she plans to contact FedEx to make sure the company is aware of the extraordinary gesture from Josh.

“Honestly, I could not believe when I saw it that someone who I see briefly once a week, if that!, would have the heart to give, essentially a stranger, something so touching.”