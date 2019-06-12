  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Investigators with Dallas Fire Rescue are busy this morning trying to figure out what sparked a 3-alarm blaze at a business in the northwest part of the city.

When firefighters arrived at the cabinet painting facility in the 11000 block of Tantor Road around 10:30 Tuesday night they found smoke and flames rising from the warehouse.

Because the one-story metal warehouse contained a variety of chemicals and a considerable amount of lacquered wood, extra units were called in to be prepared in case the fire spread.

According to the business owner, the company had been at the same location for more than 30 years.

The warehouse was closed and no one was inside the building when the fire broke out. No firefighters were injured.

