NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s been 50 years since Nutter Butter peanut butter cookies hit the scene and today, National Peanut Butter Cookie Day, 7-Eleven stores want their customers to “Go Nuts!”
Participating stores are offering exclusive Nutter Butter cookie-flavored lattes, free cookies and other treats.
Real cookie crumbles are in the lattes. “Some of our most popular hot beverages are ones that incorporate an established and much-loved cookie or candy flavor,” explained Michelle Cram, 7-Eleven senior category manager for hot beverages.
7-Eleven also developed a special long john donut with peanut butter filling, that is topped with a Nutter Butter cookie, as part of the “Go Nuts!” 50th anniversary celebration.
Free single-servings of Nutter Butter sandwich cookies will be available today — at participating stores while supplies last.