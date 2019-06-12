Filed Under:7-Eleven, free, latte, lattes, long john donut, National Peanut Butter Cookie Day, Nutter Butter, Peanut Butter, peanut butter cookie, sandwich cookie

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s been 50 years since Nutter Butter peanut butter cookies hit the scene and today, National Peanut Butter Cookie Day, 7-Eleven stores want their customers to “Go Nuts!”

Participating stores are offering exclusive Nutter Butter cookie-flavored lattes, free cookies and other treats.

Real cookie crumbles are in the lattes. “Some of our most popular hot beverages are ones that incorporate an established and much-loved cookie or candy flavor,” explained Michelle Cram, 7-Eleven senior category manager for hot beverages.

7-Eleven also developed a special long john donut with peanut butter filling, that is topped with a Nutter Butter cookie, as part of the “Go Nuts!” 50th anniversary celebration.

Free single-servings of Nutter Butter sandwich cookies will be available today — at participating stores while supplies last.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s