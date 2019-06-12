HURST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Hurst police are looking for the father of two boys who punched an autistic man in the head without provocation at McDonald’s, knocking him unconscious.
It happened on May 26, 2019 at the eatery on 1401 W. Pipeline Road.
The 22-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment by ambulance for several injuries and will likely require further medical intervention.
The restaurant’s surveillance video system shows the victim talking to the boys in the lobby area while they were standing near who police assume is their father.
There is no audio available from the security video, but based on witness statements the suspect took offense to the victim speaking to his children and left the restaurant with the children a short time later.
The suspect then returns to the front lobby without the children and immediately approached and punched the victim in the head without provocation, knocking him unconscious.
The suspect McDonald’s before police arrived, and was described as a black male, approximately 20-25 years of age, 5’7″ to 5’11” tall, with a thin build.
The victim and his family requested that police not release video of the actual assault. The family said he’s “very shaken and scared” by this incident.
If anyone recognizes the suspect or can help in identifying him, please contact Detective Brian Charnock at (817) 788-7174.