WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – Twenty-one oat-based cereal and snack products popular with children contain traces of glyphosate, the active ingredient in the weed killer Roundup, according to tests from the Environmental Working Group.
EWG said the tests found glyphosate levels above what it considers safe for children in all but four of the products.
