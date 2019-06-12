



– The family of the young woman killed in her apartment building, Elan City Lights Apartments, when a crane collapsed on Sunday, has issued a statement about her and how they are doing.

The Smith family said Kiersten Smith had a great life that was only getting better.

Smith, 29, was engaged to be married in September and was recently promoted to a new position at Tenet Healthcare.

“In addition to planning for her wedding, Kiersten also found excitement in working out regularly; she possessed a love for music and a passion for singing,” the statement said.

The statement also said the family has hired attorneys to help them as they “seek justice in this matter.”

Here is the Smith family’s full statement:

Kiersten was a selfless, thoughtful and loving daughter, sister, fiancée and friend to many. Her uplifting spirit was contagious, capturing the hearts of everyone around her.

She attended Southern New Hampshire University where she received her B.B.A. in Communications, while working at Tenet Healthcare. Kiersten was recently promoted to a new position in Human Resources.

She and her fiancé, Eric Ridenhour were engaged in September 2018 and were planning their wedding for September of this year, however, given these most unfortunate circumstances, instead of planning a wedding, our family is mourning her loss and struggling to make sense out of this tragedy. Kiersten’s death is unbelievable, shocking and unnecessary.

In addition to planning for her wedding, Kiersten also found excitement in working out regularly; she possessed a love for music and a passion for singing.

We are very thankful for the prayers, kind words and condolences expressed by friends, family, co-workers, etc. While we grieve the sudden and tragic loss of Kiersten, we draw comfort from the many thoughtful gestures received.

We ask that the community join us in praying for all of the other families affected by this senseless tragedy, and we further ask that everyone respect our privacy while we mourn the loss of our beloved Kiersten.

Our family has hired Jonathan Cox and Troy Pradia of The Cox Pradia Law Firm as legal counsel to assist us as we seek justice in this matter.

~The Smith Family

