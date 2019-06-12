  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – At least one Farmers Branch police officer opened fire on a driver in stolen vehicle a parking lot around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday.

That driver was killed.

Farmers Branch Police officers were monitoring a pick up truck that had been reported stolen out of the city of Irving, Dallas Police said.

The parked vehicle, which was occupied by three individuals, was backed into a parking space at a shopping center located in the 11400 block of Emerald Street near Stemmons Freeway and LBJ.

As the Farmers Branch officers began to approach the vehicle, the driver of the stolen pick up began to pull out.

One of the officers discharged a weapon striking the driver of the vehicle.

The suspect who was driving the stolen vehicle was transported to Parkland Hospital where he was pronounced deceased from his injuries.

The other two passengers were removed from the vehicle uninjured. They are being detained for questioning

Because this shooting occurred in the City of Dallas, The Dallas Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit is conducting the investigation. One officer suffered a minor injury during this incident and was treated at a local hospital.

There were no Dallas officers involved.

Farmers Branch Police SUV (Credit: Dallas Police on Twitter)

 

 

