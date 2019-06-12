GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – For nearly a week there have been floods of tributes and well-wishes for the Grand Prairie Police Department and their fallen officer.
Officer Albert “A.J.” Castaneda was hit and killed last week while running radar on the President George Bush Turnpike.
According to Grand Prairie Police Chief Steven Dye, Officer Castaneda was the salt of the earth. “In his short five years he gave me 50 years of service. He was tremendous,” he said.
It is for good reason the community has been eager to display gestures of support. The Back the Blue HQ organization printed t-shirts to be sold in honor of Officer Castaneda, with the proceeds going to his family.
The t-shirts can be purchased between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m., and 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday at the Grand Prairie Police station on Arkansas Lane.
Two teenage art students at the Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy have come up with a unique and thoughtful way to remember Officer Castaneda. They painted a portrait of the 38-year-old Grand Prairie native that will be on display at his funeral.
Faith Najar, 14, said, “To the officers, I just hope it shows them how our community still cares about our police department.” Chief Dye commended the young girls for their work.
Visitation for Officer Castaneda happens Wednesday, June 12 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Wade Family Funeral Home at 4140 West Pioneer Parkway in Arlington.
Funeral services for Officer Albert “A.J.” Castaneda will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 13 at The Potter’s House, located at 6777 West Kiest Boulevard in Dallas.