



– The Fort Worth Animal Shelter issued a call for help in the form of potential adopters or foster families on Wednesday.

The shelter said it is experiencing an intense overcapacity situation with 266 animals entering the shelter in the past four days.

Tuesday’s intake alone was 94 animals.

This totals more than 650 animals in the shelter that are being housed and fed. In addition, these animals receive medical treatment and care for any special needs, such as newborn care.

Even with all the efforts aimed at getting the animals out of the shelter — new foster families, increased action from rescue organizations, monthly transport program, among other initiatives — intake numbers keep increasing dramatically.

Residents who can’t commit to adopting a pet right now, can make a huge difference by fostering a dog or cat.

“Fostering opens up kennel space to make room for the steady intake of new pets coming into the shelter each day. Right now, every single kennel is priceless,” said Dr. Tim Morton, Code Compliance assistant director who oversees Fort Worth’s Animal Care & Control Services

The need for help is immediate, especially for medium and large dogs.

Fort Worth Animal Care & Control’s main shelter at 4900 Martin St. is open noon-6 p.m. every day.

Adoptions fees are $10 and include spay/neuter, microchip and vaccinations.

Residents who are interested in fostering a dog, cat, puppy or kitten can complete an application here.