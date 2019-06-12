FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – When the Owens family found their home in 2015, they said it was love at first sight. A big part of the charm was the quiet slice of nature out back.

“You could step out, have a glass of wine,” said Steven Owens.

The home sits along a green space in the Village of Woodland Springs neighborhood in Fort Worth.

It’s a peaceful retreat–except when it rains. Then the babbling brook becomes a rushing river.

Home video shows the water rushing past Owens’ backyard, almost level with his retaining wall.

When the waters recede? “The erosion is just intense and it doesn’t stop,” said Owens.

“I mean, rocks you see there today you may not see in two weeks, if we have a heavy rain,” Owens said. “And many times the kids will play up there and there’s nothing to warn them.”

What was once a grassy slope is now a sharp drop-off.

Owens said he’s documented the problem for years. He has even complained to his HOA several times.

“I showed them video, I showed them pictures,” he recalled. “They just referred us to the developer.”

Centurion American is behind many notable renovations in DFW, including the Statler Hotel in Dallas and Collin Creek Mall in Plano.

Owens said the company opted to build an erosion barrier for his neighbor, but not for him.

He turned to the city council member in his district, who he said promised to help until discovering the land was privately-owned.

But just who is that owner?

“The first step in our minds is definitely, find out who truly owns this land and to finish the project,” said Owens.

The Ones for Justice reached out to all parties involved.

Both the HOA and a spokesman for the city council member told CBS 11 the developer owns the land.

A spokesperson for Centurion American says the company plans to dedicate the land to the city as park land and will work with the city to “identify and address any erosion issues.”

After years of finger-pointing and flooding, it’s a step in the right direction for Owens.

“It’s hard not to get frustrated. This is your house, your investment,” Owens said.

Centurion American’s full statement:

“We have already built a $400,000 dam. Ultimately, all of this land will be dedicated to the City of Ft. Worth for Park Land. Now that the dam is completed we will walk the properties with the city of Ft. Worth officials and work with them to identify and address any erosion issues.”