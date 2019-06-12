GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – Police believe he shot a 30-year-old Garland convenience store clerk to death last month and he was considered armed and dangerous. Today Luis Espinoza is in police custody.
Espinoza was found on the morning of June 12 at a house in Dallas. The 18-year-old is one of the two men who police say robbed a convenience store in the 4400 block of West Walnut and shot and killed worker Heng Lam.
Security video from the store shows two men entering with guns drawn. The pair demanded money from two clerks working just before midnight. Lam was shot during the robbery.
The investigation led detectives to identify one of the suspects as 18 year old Luis Alejandro Espinoza. An arrest warrant for capital murder has been issued for his arrest.
Officials say their investigation into the murder is ongoing and detectives area still working to identify and arrest the second suspect.
Anyone with information about the second robber is asked to call 911 or the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.
Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers online or by calling 972-272- TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest or grand jury indictment of the suspect.