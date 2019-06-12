HULBERT, Okla. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — He describes himself as a “straight, country boy” from Oklahoma and Cody Barlow believes in the power of duct tape — even when it comes to dealing with bigots.
The 28-year-old college student from Hulbert, Oklahoma, recently decorated the tailgate of his pickup truck like a pride flag with a bold message: “NOT ALL COUNTRY BOYS ARE BIGOTS.”
Barlow’s Facebook post about his truck has been shared more than 140,000 times by Wednesday with comments praising him for being an LGBTQ ally. He says he thinks he can change closed minds and encourage loved ones who feel alone.
Now, the “jacked-up” 1991 Chevrolet Silverado he uses to off-road through the woods is plastered with rainbow-colored duct tape.
“It fixes everything, even bigots,” he said. “I figured maybe using my voice and my position people would maybe be a little bit more understanding and open to listening to me.”
Barlow plans to drive his truck in pride parades later this month in Oklahoma City and Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Barlow said he’s simply standing up for his family, friends and co-workers who are “a lot of great people who’ve dealt with a lot of bad things in their lives.”
