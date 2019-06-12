PLANO (HOODLINE) — In search of a Southern-style eatery in Plano?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to find Southern-style food around Plano, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.
1. Kenny’s Smoke House
Topping the list is Kenny’s Smoke House. Settled at 5760 Legacy Drive, Suite 4, the spot to score barbecue and more is the highest-rated Southern restaurant in Plano, boasting 4.5 stars out of 943 reviews on Yelp.
2. Lockhart Smokehouse
Next up is Lockhart Smokehouse, situated at 1026 E. 15th St. With four stars out of 959 reviews on Yelp, the smokehouse, which offers barbecue and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Savorite Southern Cuisine
Savorite Southern Cuisine, located at 2400 K Ave., Suite B, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Southern eatery, which specializes in classic comfort soul food items, four stars out of 84 reviews.
4. Roots Chicken Shak
Roots Chicken Shak, a Southern cafe that offers chicken wings and more, is another go-to, with four stars out of 83 Yelp reviews. Drive on over to its location in Legacy Hall at 7800 Windrose Ave. to see for yourself.
5. Crab Pot
Finally, over in Old Towne, check out Crab Pot, which has earned four stars out of 33 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Cajun, Creole and Southern establishment, which primarily serves seafood, at 1405 Jupiter Road.