DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have arrested a 34-year-old man in the death of Muhlaysia Booker, the transgender woman killed in Dallas last month.
The suspect, Kendrell Lavar Lyles was also connected to two other murders, said Dallas Police Department major Max Geron. He is also a person of interest in the death of Chynal Lindsey, 26. Divers pulled her body from White Rock Lake on June 1.
“During the investigation of two other homicides, detectives realized Lyles drove the same type of car that is believed to have picked up Muhlaysia Booker on May 18, 2019,” said Geron. “We don’t know the motive for murder at this point.”
Booker was a victim of a brutal beating in April. The event was recorded and posted on social media. A mob of men attacked her, while others spewed homophobic pejoratives and slurs at her.
The video of the beating outraged Mayor Rawlings, who took to social media himself. Just over a month after Rawlings comments, Booker was found dead on a street, killed from a gunshot.
“I grew up with a brother who I loved, and later introduced to Muhlaysia, who I loved. That was my sister, my friend, and she meant a lot to me,” Booker’s sister La’Quincia Taylor said during Booker’s funeral service.
Booker’s mother told funeral attendees about her excitement raising her son Pierre. Stephanie Houston said she struggled as Pierre shared his desire to live his life as a transgender woman. “Love is action. If you look around, you can see. Muhlaysia was loved”, she told the service congregants.
The Texas House of Representatives, State Senator Royce West and the Dallas City Council issued resolutions condemning the attacks against Booker and other transgender victims.