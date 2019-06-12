Wondering where to find the best sports bars near you?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top sports bars in Arlington, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.
1. Pluckers Wing Bar
Topping the list is Pluckers Wing Bar. Located at 4000 Bagpiper Way, Suite 140, the sports bar and traditional American spot, which offers chicken wings and more, is the highest rated sports bar in Arlington, boasting four stars out of 543 reviews on Yelp.
2. Milo’s Bar
Next up is Milo’s Bar, situated at 501 E. Division St. With 4.5 stars out of 130 reviews on Yelp, the dive bar, pool hall and sports bar has proven to be a local favorite.
3. BFF Asian Grill & Sports Bar
BFF Asian Grill & Sports Bar, located at 2150 E. Lamar Blvd., Suite 100, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sports bar, Asian fusion and Vietnamese spot four stars out of 324 reviews.
4. J Gilligan’s Bar & Grill
J Gilligan’s Bar & Grill, a sports bar and traditional American spot, is another go-to, with four stars out of 164 Yelp reviews. Head over to 400 E. Abram St. to see for yourself.
5. Daiquiri With a Twist
And then there’s Daiquiri With a Twist, a favorite with 4.5 stars out of 14 reviews. Stop by 5730 S.W. Green Oaks Blvd. to hit up the sports bar and traditional American spot next time the urge strikes.