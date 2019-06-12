Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The police officer from The Colony, Sgt. David Fitzpatrick, who died of a heart attack on Friday, June 7, had his organs donated Wednesday.
First responders joined Methodist Dallas nurses and doctors for an Honor Walk as Sgt. David Fitzpatrick of The Colony Police Department was moved from the hospital’s ICU to surgery to donate his organs.
A uniformed officer from The Colony Police Department walked behind Sgt. Fitzpatrick and alongside his wife.
Officers from The Colony and Methodist Police Departments joined Dallas firefighters and other first responders to line the halls.
The Honor Walk is a tribute to the organ donor and family and an important reminder that a single organ donor can save up to eight lives.