DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The aftermath of Sunday’s storms across North Texas still has more than 28,000 homes and businesses in the dark. But when the lights come on one Dallas business will be cleaning up after thieves looted their shop.
Bahama Bucks, on Abrams Road in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas, has been dealing with a lot since the weekend. First – the power went out. Then – the owners went to check on things at the business only to find glass everywhere and a lot of items stolen.
By Wednesday morning owners had repaired the glass door that thieves busted to get inside and posted a sign that said, “Broken-in already — nothing left to steal!!!”
On Facebook the owners said the sno-cone shop will be closed until the electricity is back on and the damaged and stolen equipment is repaired and replaced. The Bahama Buck’s food truck however is still up and running.