FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A twin-engine Beechcraft King Air (N176TW) made an emergency landing at Fort Worth Alliance Airport Wednesday afternoon after losing its right main landing gear during departure from another airport.

The aircraft, with three people aboard, touched down safely on its left main gear and nose gear around 5:30 p.m. before settling onto its right engine cowling and coming to a stop.

No one was injured.

Twin-engine Beechcraft King Air makes emergency landing at Fort Worth Alliance Airport (Chopper 11)

The plane departed earlier from Greenville Majors Airport in Greenville, Texas.

According to the FAA, the pilot immediately reported a problem and verified during a fly-by at Greenville that the aircraft’s right wheel and landing gear strut had fallen off during takeoff.

The pilot elected to burn off fuel and divert to Alliance Airport, where Fort Worth Fire Department crews were waiting.

The FAA is investigating.

