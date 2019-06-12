DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – DART’s one-acre Victory Plaza is getting a makeover.
The Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) board today approved a development agreement with Anland North Commercial LP allowing for the financing, design, engineering and construction of the land.
Anland will also maintain it through the Victory Owners Association for ten years following completion of construction.
DART bought the land during construction of their light-rail line for the purpose of constructing and operating a future plaza that would connect Victory Station to American Airlines Center and the Victory Development.
Anland owns approximately three acres of property located at 2601 Victory Avenue, north of and adjacent to the DART property and intends to develop it with a 350,000 square foot class “A” office building and 13,000 square feet of retail space.
Anland’s new development is estimated to employ 1,200 employees and the impact to DART’s ridership is expected to be 180 new riders per day.