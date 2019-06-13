DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fewer than 30 customers are still without power after Sunday’s storm, according to Oncor. But for many in the restaurant industry, it will take much longer to recoup the storm’s losses.

Sunday’s storm took a big bite out of Cane Rosso White Rock’s revenue, because, when you’re a pizza restaurant, no power means no dough.

“We were just toward the rear end of a busy brunch service, and power just goes out,” said Josh Healy, Corporate Executive Chef for Cane Rosso.

The hours stretched into three days. Healy – who just moved to Dallas last week – says the lost inventory was the hardest part.

“Everything in this cooler was trashed. It was completely empty yesterday morning,” he said. “That’s so much. That’s so many people’s paychecks just down the drain. Just lost.”

Healy estimates they lost $7,000 in food alone – not to mention lost sales and employee wages.

“We’re probably down $15,000 to $20,000 worth of sales,” he said.

Adding to the stress – the store was broken into during the outage. Thieves took a sledgehammer to the safe and stole cash and checks. Power was finally restored late Tuesday afternoon, and employees hustled to reopen yesterday.

“From 8 a.m. until 3 pm it was like a rat race, just racing for the finish line. Just non-stop prep, everyone working as fast as they could,” Healy said.

Like so many others affected by the storm, the doors are open, but the losses are still being tallied.

He says they’re about 60-70 percent restocked now in terms of food. He thinks they should be back to 100 percent by Thursday.