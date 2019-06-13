



– The Dallas Police Department said Thursday night, it has obtained more video evidence in the case involving a Farmers Branch police officer who shot and killed and auto theft suspect while he was behind the wheel in a parking lot Wednesday night.

Detectives from the Special Investigations Unit are still interviewing witnesses along with the involved officer once he is released from the hospital.

The Dallas County District Attorney is also conducting an independent investigation of this incident.

Dallas Police said Farmers Branch officers were investigating a stolen vehicle report and in the 11400 block of Emerald Street in Dallas around 7:00 p.m.

The suspect, 35-year-old Juan Manuel Marino, Jr. and the vehicle were seen in the area.

As officers were trying to arrest Marino, police said he started to drive off.

During this time, a Farmers Branch officer shot and killed him.

The extent of the officer’s injuries have not been made public.

The officer was placed on paid administrative leave as the investigation continues.

The incident will be investigated by the Dallas Police Department because the shooting happened in the city.