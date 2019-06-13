Comments
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect wanted for an Aggravated Robbery.
On May 21, 2019, at about 6:24 p.m., the man entered the Family Dollar Store at 4947 Singleton Boulevard, demanded money and fired multiple rounds from his handgun.
The suspect is described as a white male, between the age of 20 to 30 years-old, with a goatee.
If anyone has additional information regarding this offense or the suspect, please contact Detective Morgan, #9739, at (214) 425-9905 or jake.morgan@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.