NEWBURGH, New York (CBSDFW.COM/CBSNEWS.COM) – The Federal Aviation Authority found “pilot-induced error” was listed as the primary factor in the tire blow outs that prompted Texas rapper Post Malone’s chartered jet to make an emergency landing last year.
Malone, who attended Grapevine High School and Tarrant County College, was one of 12 passengers on that plane, which landed at an airport north of New York City.
The troubled Gulfstream IV was en route from Teterboro in New Jersey to London when the pilot realized shortly after takeoff that the tires had blown. Investigators say the plane had “exceeded its maximum gross takeoff weight” and “the flight crew did not comply with the manufacturer’s procedures for wheel brake cooling times after an overweight landing.”
