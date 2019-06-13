FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The first $1,000 college scholarship in honor of fallen Fort Worth Police Corporal Garrett Hull has been awarded to Timber Creek High School’s Brittany Salazar.
She was on the varsity cheer squad for four years and volunteered for multiple causes including reading for elementary school students, field days and making mums for special needs students.
She graduated with a 3.6 GPA and plans on attending Tarrant County College in the fall.
Her father has been a Fort Worth Police Officer for 18 years and has been in Law Enforcement for 20 years.
The Garrett Hull Scholarship presented by The Fallen Officers which supports the Robert L. Zore Foundation will always be awarded on the eve of the Garrett Hull Blue Bowl Co-Ed Flag Football Tournament every year.
Corporal Hull was shot and killed by a robbery suspect in September 2018.
Salazar will receive her $1,000 on Friday morning at Fort Worth Police Headquarters.
Any student with a 2.5 GPA and parents that are retired or active Law Enforcement can apply. Requirements are a 2.5 GPA, parents must be active or retired Law Enforcement and the student must be going into some kind of criminal justice, public safety, or law related degree and live in the Fort Worth Texas vicinity.
To apply, students can click here and submit the application for consideration.
