GEORGETOWN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Garland teenager is dead and four other North Texas teenagers are injured after a single-vehicle crash near Austin Wednesday morning, police say.
Police in Georgetown say they responded to the crash at around 10:40 a.m. in the 3900 block of SH 130. Witnesses told police that a 2006 Mazda was going at a high rate of speed when it tried to pass a slower vehicle.
According to witnesses, the slower vehicle saw the Mazda approaching and tried to move from the left lane. During this, the Mazda lost control due to a failed evasive maneuver, which caused it to leave the highway and flip several times before coming to rest in a creek bed.
Jairo Garcia, 18, of Garland was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, 17-year-old Dezirae Fregoso of Kaufman, a 16-year-old from Quinlan and 17-year-old Andrew Trevino from the Dallas area were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A 16-year-old from Garland is currently in the Intensive Care Unit after emergency surgery.
Police the three males were ejected and weren’t wearing seat belts. The two females were trapped in the vehicle and were rescued by the fire department.