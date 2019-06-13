DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s been labeled a health hazard, and two months ago, a judge ordered Blue Star Recycling to remove its mountain of recycled shingles from their property bordering a South Dallas neighborhood off Choate Road near South Central Expressway.

Last week, city inspectors found the work wasn’t being done, but now for the first time crews have moved in.

Since January of 2018, when Blue Star Recycling set up shop, homeowners have been trying to remove the growing mountain of shingles.

They said it is putting their health at risk.

The city Of Dallas agreed and attorneys filed a lawsuit last year seeking a temporary restraining order against the company.

Then on April 3, 2019, Blue Star Recycling was told they needed to remove all material within 90 days.

Following a city inspection last week, where inspectors found no progress was being made, the city requested the court fine Blue Star $500 per day and/or confine their representatives in jail until they came into compliance.

Blue Star Recycling Chief Operating Officer Carl Orrell said he’s now worked out a deal with another company he can’t disclose.

He says the material will be moved and mixed with recycled asphalt to be used for roads.

Homeowners said they’re skeptical the entire mountain will be removed.

“Don’t come telling me that you’re working and doing stuff simply because you want to go back to court and say ‘I am working and I need more time’,” Marsha Jackson said. “That’s not going to work with me at all.”

Orrell said the whole removal process could take a year, something homeowners are not happy about.

“Another year and we might not be here with this stuff,” Jackson said. “It keeps affecting our health.”

Blue Star Recycling has another court date next week where they’ll have to give a progress update.