DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 35-year-old man who was suspected of stealing a vehicle was shot and killed by a Farmers Branch officer Wednesday evening, police say. That officer was also injuring during the incident.

Police say Farmers Branch officers were investigating a stolen vehicle report and were in the 11400 block of Emerald Street in Dallas at around 7 p.m. The suspect and the vehicle were seen in the area.

As officers were trying to make the arrest, police say the suspect started to drive off. During this time, an officer shot the suspect.

The suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Juan Manuel Marino Jr., was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to police, the officer who shot Marino was also injured, but the extent of the injuries are currently unknown. The officer was placed on paid administrative leave as the investigation continues.

The incident will be investigated by the Dallas Police Department because the shooting happened in the city.

