RED OAK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Red Oak Police are investigating a most unusual package theft from a homeowner’s porch.

It’s not unusual for what was taken (that’s not clear), but rather what was brought along by the suspect.

The suspect appears to be carrying a quacking duck in his right hand during the theft outside a home in the 500 block of Cypress Court.

Red Oak package theft suspect with live duck (Red Oak Police Dept.)

It happened Thursday, June 6 shortly before 5:00 p.m.

Anyone with information on who or where the suspect may be, can contact Detective Matthew Bratcher at 469-218-7703 or mbratcher@redoaktx.org.

