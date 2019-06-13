Filed Under:President Donald Trump, Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Sarah Sanders, Trump administration, White House


WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS) – White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is leaving the White House, marking another high-level departure of one of the few remaining Trump aides.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks to reporters after an interview with FOX News outside the West Wing, June 11, 2019 in Washington, DC (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

President Trump announced in a tweet that Sanders will be exiting the administration at the end of the month, and encouraged her to run for governor in Arkansas. It isn’t immediately clear who will replace her.

