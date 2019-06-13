Comments
WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS) – White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is leaving the White House, marking another high-level departure of one of the few remaining Trump aides.
WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS) – White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is leaving the White House, marking another high-level departure of one of the few remaining Trump aides.
President Trump announced in a tweet that Sanders will be exiting the administration at the end of the month, and encouraged her to run for governor in Arkansas. It isn’t immediately clear who will replace her.