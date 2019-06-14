  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 25-year-old North Richland Hills police officer has died, and the cause is unknown, officials said Friday evening.

Police said Caleb Rainey was with the department for two years. Although the cause of death hasn’t been determined, police said he had recently been ill.

North Richland Hills officer Caleb Rainey (Credit: NRH Police Department)

“In his short time with us, he brightened the halls and the streets of North Richland Hills with his charisma and enthusiasm,” the department said. “Caleb is best described as a true public servant, always giving of himself to lift others. He was kind, dedicated, full of life and compassionate. His sense of humor brought light to our team. We will truly miss his infectious smile and laughter.”

The department said it’s working with the family for funeral arrangements.

