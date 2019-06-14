DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In the days following the deadly crane collapse over an apartment building in Dallas, local businesses have pulled together to help the displaced residents.
Those businesses have set up ways to help the residents of the Elan City Lights apartments with donations such as clothes and toiletries. Residents were forced move out of their apartments.
People are donating items at several businesses around the city and then those donations go to a pop-up shop inside WeWork at Victory Plaza run by the local company Rent My Wardrobe where residents can shop.
In less than 24 hours, more than 5,000 pieces of clothing have been donated across Dallas. The operation is expected to last at least six weeks.
After the crane collapse on Sunday, many residents only had 10 to 15 minutes to go inside their apartments and get what they could.
“We really want to help and give back. We want to do whatever we can for these residents, and I think it’s amazing to see everyone banding together to make it happen,” said Rent My Wardrobe founder Rachel Sipperley.
For those who would like to help, here is a list of businesses you can donate to:
- Dallas Iron Fitness (main drop off location)
- Black Swan Yoga
- Jack Mason
- Central Office Coworking
- Three Dallas WeWork locations (Thanksgiving Tower, 1920 McKinney and Victory Plaza)
Residents and donators can also check “dallasites101” on Instagram for future updates on the donation drive.