FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers has been suspended for the first game of 2019 regular season due to substance abuse, according to multiple reports.
The three-year player was suspended without pay for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.
The suspension comes after Gathers was arrested in September 2018 for marijuana possession in Frisco.
Gathers is currently fourth on the team’s tight end depth chart after Jason Witten returned to the Cowboys.
He will be able to participate in training camp and play in the preseason games.