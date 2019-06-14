Filed Under:2019 NFL Season, Dallas Cowboys, DFW Sports, Football, marijuana, NFL, Rico Gathers, substance abuse


FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers has been suspended for the first game of 2019 regular season due to substance abuse, according to multiple reports.

The three-year player was suspended without pay for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Rico Gathers #80 of the Dallas Cowboys (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The suspension comes after Gathers was arrested in September 2018 for marijuana possession in Frisco.

Gathers is currently fourth on the team’s tight end depth chart after Jason Witten returned to the Cowboys.

He will be able to participate in training camp and play in the preseason games.

