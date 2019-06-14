DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A Denton mother was arrested yesterday after medical staffers found inconsistencies in her story of which she claimed her child fell and hit their head, police said.
Around 1:48 p.m. Thursday afternoon Denton Public Safety Dispatch received an emergency call in the 2500 block of I-35, where 25-year-old Tania Rangel stated her child had fallen and hit their head.
The child was transported to a local hospital and then transported by helicopter to Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth, where medical staff determined the child’s injuries were inconsistent with a fall and notified Child Protective Services, Denton police spokesperson Khristen Jones said.
Rangel’s child had sustained a skull fracture and brain hemorrhage and also had evidence of previous head injuries, police said.
Denton police were notified and conducted a residential investigation, which concluded with an arrest warrant issued for Rangel.
She was later arrested and transported to Denton City Jail in lieu of a $500,000 bond.