DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A Denton mother was arrested yesterday after medical staffers found inconsistencies in her story of which she claimed her child fell and hit their head, police said.

Around 1:48 p.m. Thursday afternoon Denton Public Safety Dispatch received an emergency call in the 2500 block of I-35, where 25-year-old Tania Rangel stated her child had fallen and hit their head.

Tania Rangel mugshot (Credit: Denton Police)

The child was transported to a local hospital and then transported by helicopter to Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth, where medical staff determined the child’s injuries were inconsistent with a fall and notified Child Protective Services, Denton police spokesperson Khristen Jones said.

Rangel’s child had sustained a skull fracture and brain hemorrhage and also had evidence of previous head injuries, police said.

Denton police were notified and conducted a residential investigation, which concluded with an arrest warrant issued for Rangel.

She was later arrested and transported to Denton City Jail in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

